Jumbo athlete ready for spring, summer months
PalmettoPreps.com recently caught up with North Augusta two-way standout Chase Tillman to learn more about his game and his plans for the college recruiting process.
As he readies for his senior season, Tillman is already looking forward to the resumption of spring practice next month.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news