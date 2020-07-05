PalmettoPreps.com will give high school student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and parents a vehicle to discuss issues such as race, mental health, and family dynamics through its new "Process for Progress" initiative.

This multi-phased approach will give individuals a platform to address concerns and proposed solutions to these issues, and results will be published to school districts and to the public at large. If desired, individuals submitting feedback may remain anonymous.

The program will also feature regularly-scheduled conference calls in a group setting designed to foster mature discussions on complex issues.



"Using the PalmettoPreps.com platform to drive actual discussion and to learn from each other is something that has been on my heart for a while now," said PalmettoPreps.com publisher Chris Clark "It is time to do something. I am excited to gather feedback from the athletics community in our state to pass along so that we can all get better together, and to have meaningful conversations with folks from a wide variety of backgrounds."



About PalmettoPreps.com

PalmettoPreps.com is dedicated to in-depth coverage of South Carolina high school football. The website is published by Palmetto State native Chris Clark, who has 11 years of experience covering high school, college football, and recruiting in South Carolina.