* Release from PhenomHoopReport.com *

On the heels of this Saturday’s Phenom’s Capital City Jam, Ben Lippen School will host another major high school boys basketball tournament, set to take place from December 20-22.

The 3rd Annual Phenom’s Palmetto Winter Classic is put on by Ben Lippen Head Basketball Coach John Combs and Phenom Hoop Report, a company who specializes in running national level basketball events and the recruiting process for young student-athletes with a widely popular NCAA compliant scouting service and nationally recognized website.

Columbia, South Carolina has become accustomed to high level basketball before the Christmas Holidays and with the Chick Fil A Classic moving to after Christmas this year, Phenom’s Palmetto Winter Classic gladly moved their event to before Christmas.

The tournament will feature sixteen total teams coming from five different states. The 2018 field is as strong as ever, which includes defending South Carolina 4A state champion Ridge View High School, Georgia 3A Final Four Team Morgan County High School, South Carolina 5A Final Four team Blythewood High School and North Carolina 1A Final Four team Lincoln Charter. Top players will include Christ Church Episcopal sophomore John Butler, a national Top 20 recruit, Blythewood freshman Julian Phillips, a national Top 75 recruit, and Holly Springs senior Kadin Shedrick, a national Top 75 recruit.

In only three years, there are over 40 participants of Phenom’s Palmetto Winter Classic currently playing Division 1 basketball, with one (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) who was a Lottery Pick in the NBA.

Players participating in the 2018 version of Phenom’s Palmetto Winter Classic have signed with the likes of South Carolina, Virginia, Boston College, Iowa State, Murray State, Georgetown and other schools. Tickets will be sold at the door, the day of the event, in a first come/first served manner.

All games will be played in the main gym at Ben Lippen School. We have a full day of basketball scheduled with eight total games played each day. The first game will start at 10:00 AM and the final game is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM each day.

The teams will be split into two division, the Crescent Moon Bracket and the Palmetto Bracket. The championship games for each bracket will be played on Saturday, December 22. Due to the demand of this event, we do expect big crowds.

List of Teams

· Ridge View High School (Columbia, SC)

· Cardinal Newman (Columbia, SC)

· Blythewood High School (Blythewood, SC)

· AC Flora (Columbia, SC)

· Heathwood Hall (Columbia, SC)

· Ben Lippen (Columbia, SC)

· Hartsville High School (Hartsville, SC)

· Sumter High School (Sumter, SC)

· Christ Church Episcopal (Greenville, SC)

· Holly Springs High School (Holly Springs, NC)

· Lincoln Charter (Denver, NC)

· Concord First Assembly (Concord, NC)

· Asheville Christian (Asheville, NC)

· Morgan County High School (Madison, GA)

· Great Bridge Christian (Norfolk, VA)

· Heritage Christian IJN (Ravenswood, WV)

List of Committed Prospects

· Kadin Shedrick of Holly Springs (Virginia)

· Trae Hannibal of Hartsville (South Carolina)

· Tre Jackson of Blythewood (Iowa State)

· CJ Felder of Sumter (Boston College)

· Malcolm Wilson of Ridge View (Georgetown)

· Alec Woodard of Morgan County (Austin Peay)

· Chico Carter of Cardinal Newman (Murray State)

· Deandre Wilkins of Great Bridge Christian (Wagner)

· Bassirou Diop of Great Bridge Christian (Hampton)

· Jackson Gabriel of Lincoln Charter (Lees McRae)

· Levonte Knox of Lincoln Charter (Davidson County CC)

· Garrett Phillips of Holly Springs (Hampden Sydney)