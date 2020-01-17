That production has helped lead to four early scholarship offers for Sneed, who spoke with PalmettoPreps.com recently and updated the early stages of his recruiting process.

The outside linebacker turned in a strong sophomore season, tallying 76 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles, 4 pass breakups, and an interception.

One of the state of South Carolina's top prospects in the 2022 class is Jaylen Sneed .

Marshall, Cincinnati, and Iowa State all stepped in with scholarships to Sneed before Indiana jumped in the mix recently.



"I’m not really allowed to talk to coaches yet since I’m a sophomore," said Sneed. "I looked up couple things about Marshal, I know they’re in West Virginia and they’re pretty good."

The academic component of each program will be an aspect that Sneed monitors closely as he continues going through the process.



"I’m just looking for a good business school because I want to do business, just a school that has the right fit for me," he said.



Sneed will visit South Carolina on February 1.

What are his strengths as a player?

"I'm a very violent player," he said. "I like to tackle."



Asked if he grew up favoring any particular program, Sneed said the following:



"I like Ohio State, Alabama, all the big schools. I just like watching football."