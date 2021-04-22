Earlier this year, 2023 quarterback Grayson Loftis made the decision to move from Blue Ridge to Gaffney, meaning that he'll suit up for the Indians for the forthcoming 2021 SC high school football season.

Loftis went on the record recently with PalmettoPreps.com to break down the move, his offseason goals, and the latest in the college recruiting process.

