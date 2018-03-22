* Learn more about PalmettoPreps.com! *



Jalen Geiger joined over 300 prospects from North and South Carolina in Charlotte Saturday for the third annual Carolina Xposure Showcase. At day’s end, the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder emerged as the top defensive back in attendance.

Geiger locked down opposing receivers in one-on-ones and posted solid 40 times, both hovering around the 4.5 range.

Geiger is a long defensive back with good hips and the ability to close ground quickly. Geiger has room for improvement, but is putting in work in the training room this offseason.

“I'm really focusing on my flexibility this offseason,” Geiger said. “Of course I want to get faster and stronger and just continue to work on my craft at the [defensive back] position.”

The rising senior from Spring Valley is one of several talented defensive backs from the Midlands. He has the potential to play several secondary positions, but I believe he projects as a safety at the next level. What he lacks in lateral quickness, he makes up for in range, with the top-end speed and length to recover quickly.

Geiger plans to hit the camp circuit in the early summer months to improve his stock, with a Rivals 3-Stripe stop planned in Atlanta.

Heading into his senior season, Geiger is garnering interest from several bigger programs, even if the marquis offers have not yet come. Holding offers from Ball State, Liberty and Kent State, Geiger is talking to Clemson, Miami (OH), NC State and East Carolina, where he visited Friday.

A talented technician, Geiger has the opportunity to cement himself as the top defensive back in the state in 2018.



