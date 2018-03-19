



Spartanburg senior running back Zykamren Robinson wants to be the top running back in the state, and a strong offseason has him poised to be just that.

Taking home not only the position award but also the overall award at Saturday's Carolina Xposure camp in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Robinson was chosen by coaches as the top performer Saturday over a crowded field of nearly 300 prospects. Robinson shined in the one-on-ones with linebackers, an area that he said has been a point of emphasis this offseason.

"I'm working on footwork and catching the ball out of the backfield," Robinson said.

Last season, Robinson led the Vikings with 914 yards, averaging 8.4 yards a carry, but only caught eight passes all season. Still, Robinson separated himself Saturday as a route runner, catching almost every pass thrown his way.

The 6-foot, 220-pound back is explosive, with great acceleration and lateral quickness for his size. As a junior, Robinson was the first option in the backfield, but only took 27 percent of the team's carries. This year, he'll look to be the feature back and help the Vikings improve on last year's disappointing 6-6 record.

The Viking offense was largely inconsistent last season, failing to score more than 21 points in half of its games.

This year, Robinson could step up as a workhorse back, with 200-plus carries being a distinct possibility.

"I can carry the team this year," Robinson said. "I'm trying to get a ring before I graduate."

Missouri jumped in with an early offer last fall, and Robinson still keeps in touch with the Tigers. Purdue, Old Dominion and East Carolina also talk with Robinson regularly, but the rising senior isn't naming any favorites.

With a strong senior campaign, Robinson could see his recruitment explode.







