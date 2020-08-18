PalmettoPreps - Football Hotbed Exposure Showcase hits Spartanburg

Brandon Odoi's Football Hotbed Exposure Showcase hit Spartanburg Friday afternoon as prospects in the classes of 2021-2025 from several states invaded the Upward Star Center Complex to compete. While there were multiple standouts who were in contention for recognition, here are the event MVPs including some thoughts on the top four quarterbacks in what was a loaded field at the position, led by EPT founder and QB trainer Ramon Robinson. Not a member of PalmettoPreps.com? Please join us, get access to all our content, and support our work.

The event MVPs at the Football Hotbeds Showcase in Spartanburg on Friday afternoon.

The Quarterbacks

Spartanburg (S.C.) 2021 QB Seth Smith - 1st (Won MVP by tiebreaker)

Smith edged out Kendall McKoy with a one-throw tiebreaker after both quarterbacks impressed throughout the day. Previously listed at 185 pounds on his Rivals profile, the three-star prospect checked in at 203 pounds on Friday and measured in at 6-foot-2 in socks. Smith is a polished quarterback with smooth, repeatable mechanics who carries himself like a confident, mature veteran. Smith won the skills challenge portion of the day and looked accurate with a catchable ball. Elon (N.C.) Western Alamance 2021 QB Kendall McKoy - 1st (Lost tiebreaker)

With a physically imposing frame and a big arm, the 6-foot-1 (in socks), 222-pound McKoy stands out immediately as the ball seems to just jump out of his hand. McKoy won the long ball challenge, which didn't come as a huge surprise. Much like Smith, McKoy carries himself with a mature, calm confidence and appears to have natural leadership ability to go along with the effortless ability to make all the throws. McKoy adds an extra dynamic of athleticism with an impressive 4.41-second shuttle. McKoy has nine offers at this time, but count me among the people who believe he's undervalued among 2021 quarterbacks. Anderson (S.C.) Crescent 2022 QB Kaydon Sauers - 3rd

One of the few quarterbacks in attendance whose arm strength is on par with McKoy's, Sauers' natural ability is off the charts. Off the hoof, Sauers appears every bit of the 6-foot-4, 209.5 pounds he measured in at in socks. Sauers delivers the ball with an effortless natural motion and the ball impressively jumps out of his hand. Mark him down as one to watch in the 2022 class as his recruitment could take off once coaches are able to further evaluate the class. Mint Hill (N.C.) class of 2025 (reclassifying from 2024) QB Zachary Lawrence - 4th

Lawrence has an interesting story in that the class of 2025 signal-caller from Mint Hill, N.C. has been homeschooled up until this point but will enter the Independence High school system moving forward. Lawrence came out, competed and held his own against competition that was mostly older than him and showed off arm strength and accuracy that is advanced beyond his age. He is certainly a name to keep an eye on for the future.

Other MVPs

Fastest man - Rock Hill (S.C.) 2021 WR Cam Walker

Linebacker MVP - Charlotte (N.C.) South Mecklenburg 2022 LB Pano Burlos

Running back MVP - Atlanta (Ga.) 2024 WR/RB Turbo Richard