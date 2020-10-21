I am a basketball recruiting analyst; I do not have scholarships to give out. I am a liaison between the high school basketball player and the college coach, a consultant if you will. I am not bound by the constraints of a thirteen-man roster or being forced to spread 5 full scholarships across an entire team.

Looking at prospects is an inexact science as every coach looks through the spectrum of their own program, what players fit best with what they do. In talking with many of these coaches, you will find every coach is different. After all, these coaches are the ones tasked with finding the best players, so they can win games and keep their employers happy.

However, I do see more kids in this region than any other person. Often, I am asked, “would you offer him a scholarship?" That, for me, is like playing with house money. I figured it would be fun to play along this time.

I want to make sure this point is understood, this is by no means a ranking of any kind, nor is this order I have spoken about with college coaches behind closed doors. This exercise is merely the available seniors I would offer a scholarship to if I were a college coach.