In only three years, the Battle at the Rock has grown into a nationally relevant event. Turn on SportsCenter this morning and you see the number four play from the weekend was a Kennedy Chandler dunk from Friday night.

The three-day event showcased eighteen teams coming from South Carolina, North Carolina and Kansas. There were numerous Top 100 ranked prospects, with players committed to the likes of South Carolina, Baylor, Nebraska, Kansas, Tennessee, and others. Viral sensations Mikey Williams and Robert Dillingham were also featured.

With this South Carolina based event, a few players had their moments. Let’s go through some of our more notable our final impressions stemming from South Carolina based players from the three days.