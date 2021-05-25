Emerging TE prospect at West Florence?
West Florence High has a prospect who's now playing tight end for the first time and has impressed the coaching staff at the program.
A college offer is already now in hand. Others could be on the way this summer.
Learn more about this 6-foot-6, 215-pounder below.
Class of 2022 prospect Avion McBride has moved over from wide receiver for his senior season.
The measurables are impressive: 6-foot-6, 215-pounds with a nearly 83-inch wingspan. Georgia State has already extended an offer, and others are showing heavy interest.
McBridge, who also plays basketball and participates in track and field, should draw more consideration for major offers during the summer camp circuit and with a strong senior showing.