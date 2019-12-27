PalmettoPreps.com recently caught up with Eastside head football coach Andre Woolcock to get his take on several of his players/college prospects, all of which are among the best in the Palmetto State.

2020 WR Payton Mangrum: Payton had 20 touchdowns for us this year: one passing, one rushing, two returns, and the rest receiving. He had over 1,000 yards receiving. He was a great target for Marshall. He's a great kid, hard worker. In my opinion, he just wants everyone around him to work as hard as he's working. He gets excited with the opportunity of working.

If we play against a team that has a good corner, he wants him to line up on him the whole night. He welcomes that challenge of going against your best. He has a chip on his shoulder. He's good friends with a lot of the guys that signed early and feels he should be one of those guys. He never missed a practice. To me, that meant a lot because he felt bad if he missed a day of work.

2021 QB Marshall Skoloff: That kid is special. As a sophomore he split time with Dawson Conrad but this year he won the job. Over 3,000 yards passing and over 600 yards rushing. We don't win a lot of games without him at quarterback. He did a lot of good things for us; leader in the locker room, leader in the classroom. The only junior captain that we had. He's one of those kids to where I try to get him to chill out, can you please just take a day off, stop for a second.



He has some interest from Coastal, Charlotte, no offers yet. For him, it's not about getting the offer, it's about getting the chance to play at the next level. He's thinking that he's got to work hard to be productive on the next level.

2020 RB Max Louris: That guy, the close games we had, he closed them out for us. He's a kid that wants the stage, wants the ball in the big moment. When you give him the ball in the big moment, he always comes through. I have no idea how I'm going to replace Max Louris. He's special, a good kid. The grades are there and he's an all-around great person.

2021 CB Jamen Louris - He had seven interceptions, three for touchdowns last season. His name is not getting a lot of buzz right now, but he's someone to look out for. He's fast and will be a part of every facet of the game next year, whether it's return, offense, and defense. Certain players, you can't afford to not have them on the field and he's one of them. Obviously he knows what to do with the ball in his hands. I'm definitely planning on giving him more opportunities to do so.

2020 WR Kodi Jones - He's another one looking for an opportunity. He had over 1,000 yards, too. People kind of forget about him.

