One of the state of South Carolina's top athletes made his verbal commitment this week to play his college football at Wake Forest.

Dillon's Shamar McCollum has racked up plenty of accolades lately. He was recently bumped to four-star status by Rivals.com and invited to the Rivals100 Five Star Challenge in Atlanta, where he was touted as one of the event's most impressive performers.

McCollum also checks into the top five of PalmettoPreps.com's rankings of the top 2019 football players in the state.

"Coach Higgins is my recruiter and he is very cool," McCollum told DeaconsIllustrated.com in breaking down his commitment to Wake Forest. "He is a people person and very conversational. He is someone you can get along with."Coach Cohen said he wants me to play this drop position where I pass rush at certain times and then drop back at certain times. He feels like that will help me out."

Here's PalmettoPreps.com's scouting report on McCollum:

"Dillon annually churns out an excellent team and really good football players, and McCollum is one of the best in recent memory from the school. He could profile as a linebacker, defensive end, or hybrid at the next level. In high school, he is a big-time disruptor of offenses because he can chase sideline to sideline, cover, and really get after the quarterback.

In camp settings, McCollum has shown that he has the capability to beat offensive linemen in one-on-one situations, so he's not just a guy that gets his numbers off uncontested blitzes."

