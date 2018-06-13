Hemingway's Darius Williams, a two-way standout on the gridiron and the hardwood, has made his verbal commitment to play football for East Carolina.

Williams told PalmettoPreps.com that he was ready to get the decision out of the way in order to turn his attention to this season.

"To clear everything up and just focus on the season and school," he said.

East Carolina was the pick for a few reasons, according to the two-star prospect.

"Love from the players and coaches, and information given about academics," he said.

