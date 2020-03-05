Here, PalmettoPreps.com takes a look at a few more quality South Carolina high school football prospects out of this program.

Cross (South Carolina) head coach Shaun Wright has several prospects to watch in the coming recruiting cycles.

Sophomore Ashton Howard out of the 2022 class is 6-foot-4, 194 pounds. He could end up playing tight end or defensive end at the next level, but also plays linebacker for Cross. He's a strong student, projects as a full qualifier, and is a three-sport athlete (track and basketball in addition to football).

Jah-tavious Gaines is a true freshman who is 6-foot-1, 164-pounds who started last season for Cross at free safety. Like Howard, he is a three-sport athlete in the same categories. He plays for Mal Lawyer's 7-on-7 team - the Lowcountry Outlaws. He played both sides of the ball last season.



Damion Haines is another freshman (2023) who is 6-foot, 165 pounds and led the team in sacks from his outside linebacker slot. He is a wrestler, baseball player, and football player and brings a nasty disposition to the position.

Stay tuned to PalmettoPreps.com for more coverage of South Carolina high school football prospects.

