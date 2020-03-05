Cross High has prospects to watch
Cross (South Carolina) head coach Shaun Wright has several prospects to watch in the coming recruiting cycles.
Here, PalmettoPreps.com takes a look at a few more quality South Carolina high school football prospects out of this program.
Sophomore Ashton Howard out of the 2022 class is 6-foot-4, 194 pounds. He could end up playing tight end or defensive end at the next level, but also plays linebacker for Cross. He's a strong student, projects as a full qualifier, and is a three-sport athlete (track and basketball in addition to football).
Jah-tavious Gaines is a true freshman who is 6-foot-1, 164-pounds who started last season for Cross at free safety. Like Howard, he is a three-sport athlete in the same categories. He plays for Mal Lawyer's 7-on-7 team - the Lowcountry Outlaws. He played both sides of the ball last season.
Damion Haines is another freshman (2023) who is 6-foot, 165 pounds and led the team in sacks from his outside linebacker slot. He is a wrestler, baseball player, and football player and brings a nasty disposition to the position.
Stay tuned to PalmettoPreps.com for more coverage of South Carolina high school football prospects.