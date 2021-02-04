Let’s talk for a second about Saunders credentials. Himself, Saunders is Wofford’s all-time assists leader. On the sidelines, he has also coached the likes of NBA players Khris Middleton and Aaron Nesmith as well as recent McDonald’s All-American Josiah James among many other Division 1 and 2 players.

“He’s 6’6” with a high release, he is a pure shooter. He is extremely athletic, much more athletic than you may realize upon first glance. He’s starting to put the ball on the floor a lot, he makes shots. He’s one of the best shooters in the state, period," Saunders said. “He’s a Division 1 player and honestly, I think Colin could end up a high major.”

Colin McKenzie is averaging over 22 points per game this season and shooting over 40 percent from beyond the three-point arc. He is one of the best shooters in the state of South Carolina and is doing so in an athletic 6’6” frame.

McKenzie’s Recruitment

“I’ve talked to a few local schools, College of Charleston, Charleston Southern. I’ve also talked with Clemson, Virginia Tech, Wofford, schools like that.” McKenzie told PalmettoPreps.com. “They’ve been talking to me, trying to get to know me well, and developing a good relationship.”

Saunders goes a little more in depth about the conversations he is having with colleges in regards to McKenzie.

“All the Division Ones in the state are talking to us regularly. We talk to Virginia Tech some, we talk to Wake Forest some. But the thing is, they got to see him. No one has seen him live, in person since sophomore year. His film from over the last 12-16 months have brought in all the interest, with the growth in his game. But people want to see him, touch him, verify he is that height and all.”

As for McKenzie’s time frame of recruitment, he is focused on his current season and winning a championship.

“My goals right now are to play better defensively, to play better as a team. Everything we do circles around winning a ring this year," said McKenzie. "As for the recruitment, I’m planning on just going with the flow when it comes to the rest of this process. I will be playing with TMP this summer, so we will be going to good tournaments. We will see where the recruitment goes.”

McKenzie as a Player

“He is a heck of a player, he’s the real deal. He gets a ton of attention every time he touches it, box and one’s, traps on the catch. He is a gym rat, he’s just really good. He is a superb player.” Saunders raves.

McKenzie jumps in, “I’m a spot up shooter, my shot is my strongest aspect of my game. I can create my own shot, I try to set up my teammates for their shots as well.”

Saunders continues as he goes through the improvements McKenzie has made in his game since last season.

“Last year, he was a catch and shoot guy. A great shooter, but catch and shoot. Now he is able to put it on the floor, get his own shots. He can post a little now. He is starting to show his athleticism in the game, dunking on kids and all. He’s just showing he can do a lot more.”

Looking through McKenzie’s background and seeing the athletic lineage, his entire family played college athletics, so it is no surprise McKenzie is where he is.

“My sister does track and field at Charleston Southern, she went to Wofford for four years and is doing a post-grad year now. My dad played football at Charleston Southern and my mom played softball at Charleston Southern.”

Rivals Reaction

McKenzie has great positional size and is a very functional shot maker. His game is predicated around his ability to make shots. He can get into his shot rhythm off the bounce, off movement or off the set catch. He moves well off the ball and his footwork leads to great balance. He can also attack closeouts, one and two dribble pull ups or even get all the way to the rim and dunk it in traffic. Tucked away in Charleston, South Carolina, McKenzie has put up big numbers to this point and those numbers have translated in the major games he has played this season, against the ranked players at his position.