Ultimately, it went as expected, with the Panthers scoring early and often in a 44-14 win.

The circumstances around this game were different than in years past, though. One team was dominant all season, blowing teams out by an average margin of 41 points per game. The other team was picked by some in the media to have a down year but fought and clawed their way to the title game with three consecutive one-score wins.

It was a clash of the titans for the 3A state championship with perennial powers Chapman and Dillon meeting for the third time in four years.

The story coming in was Chapman’s explosive offense, a unit led by Georgia State commit Mikele Colasurdo that put up over 57 points a game this season. However, it was the Chapman defense that set the tone in this one.



On Dillon’s second play from scrimmage, quarterback Jay Lester escaped the pocket only to be hit from behind. The ball came out and fell at the feet of 280-pound defensive tackle Gabe Watson, who scooped up the fumble and raced to the end zone for a touchdown and Chapman’s first points of the night.

After a defensive stop, CHapman’s offense went to work with a quick 5-play, 53-yard drive — all on the ground — capped by Colasurdo’s 2-yard touchdown run. The Panthers would score again on a Walt Waddell run before Dillon got on the board with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Amari Huggins-Bruce with just over six minutes left in the first half.

The team’s traded stops before Chapman scored on a 4-play, 80-yard drive capped by the play of the game. Colasurdo dropped back to pass before being flushed out of the pocket, he spun out but kept his eyes downfield and hit Ben Rollins downfield in stride for a 38-yard touchdown with four seconds left in the half.

Despite having the ball for just six minutes in the first half, Chapman outgained Dillon 243 to 172, averaging 9.3 yards per play in the process and taking a 27-7 lead into the break.

The second half was more of the same, as the Panthers scored 17 straight points before surrendering a late touchdown en route to a 44-14 victory.