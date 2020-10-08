One of the state of South Carolina's most respected authorities on high school basketball is joining forces with PalmettoPreps.com. Coach John Combs will begin contributing to our organization's statewide coverage of South Carolina high school basketball.

Combs, the current head coach at Westwood High, has built an impressive resume during his career in the Palmetto State. He spent 11 seasons as the head coach at Ridge View, then three at the helm of the Ben Lippen program prior to taking over at Westwood. Combs is also the secretary treasurer of the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association and the creator and host of the Ballmetto State podcast.

The first two pieces from Coach Combs are now available on PalmettoPreps.com.

AAU Postseason Wrap: Upward Stars Southeast 3SSB

Future Girls 16 & Under AAU Postseason Breakdown

Combs will be publishing Palmetto State basketball content (boys and girls) regularly on PalmettoPreps.com, including his weekly "High Five Friday" column that features commentary on the five top storylines around the state.

To support Combs' work and get access to all his hoops coverage on PalmettoPreps.com, subscribe today!