One of the state's top prospects for the 2021 graduating class already has his first batch of offers in his pocket.

Chapman's Camden Gray recently caught up with PalmettoPreps.com to give the latest on his recruiting process in this Q&A.



Not a member of PalmettoPreps.com and want to read this feature? Subscribe today - get a 30 day FREE TRIAL! - and get access to all our work and support our coverage of SC high school football.