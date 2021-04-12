Catching up with Blythewood's Myles Cotten
One of the state's most productive tacklers is Blythewood's Myles Cotten out of the 2022 class.
The 5-foot-11, 208-pounder went on the record with PalmettoPreps.com this week to break down his game, his upcoming senior campaign, and what's next in the college recruiting process.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news