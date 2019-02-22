The fourth annual Carolina Xposure Football Showcase is set for Saturday, March 23 at Hough High School in North Carolina.

The camp will once again feature a collection of talent from South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia, with several coaches from Elite Position Training on hand to work with players.

A host of high school players from the Carolinas who have signed at the Division I level, including FBS and FCS, plus numerous players who are set to sign in the future, have participated in the camp in the past.

Here is a look at some notable past participants.



SOUTH CAROLINA CAMP ALUMNI



Luke Doty (2020 South Carolina commitment)

Jalen Geiger (2019 Kentucky signee)

Jalon Calhoun (2019 Duke signee)

Antonio Barber (2020 Tennessee commitment)

Quavian White (2018 Georgia State signee)

Jaylen Mahoney (2019 Vanderbilt signee)

Joe Ervin (2019 Kansas State signee)

Eli Adams (2018 Virginia Tech signee)

Kentrell Flowers (2019 Wake Forest signee)

Quincy Riley (2019 Middle Tennessee signee)

Dewey Green (2019 The Citadel signee)

Tank Robinson (2017 East Carolina signee)

Darius Rush (2018 South Carolina signee)





NORTH CAROLINA CAMP ALUMNI



Will Shipley (numerous FBS offers)

Kedrick Bingley-Jones (numerous FBS offers)

Kendall Karr (numerous FBS offers)

Evan Pryor (numerous FBS offers)

Jalen Frazier (2019 NC State signee)

Dameon Wilson (numerous FBS offers)

TJ Moore (2017 Florida signee)

Eric Douglas (2017 South Carolina signee)

Jonathan Kingsley (2017 Syracuse signee)





Interested prospects can find out more information by visiting CarolinaXposure's website, and registration info is below.



*** Register for this year's Carolina Xposure Football Showcase here ***