Carolina Hoop-mas Day 1 Recap
This is the inaugural Carolina Hoop-mas event and it provided a unique setting to view some of the nation’s very best players.
On Tuesday, I made my way up to Westminster Catawba Christian School in Rock Hill, South Carolina. In this intimate, a select group of people were allowed in the small gym to watch a pair of games. Four teams, three states, limitless talent on the floor and here is what we saw...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news