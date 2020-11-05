Camden's Joseph Byrnes assessing college options
Camden's Joseph Byrnes is one of the state of South Carolina's top high school football prospects, and despite the challenges for senior prospects related to COVID-19, he's still picked up several opportunities to play at the next level.
The latest came this week from the University of South Carolina, with the Gamecocks staff offering a preferred walk-on spot to the 2021 defensive back.
"I’ve been going to their spring practices with my football team because we’re right outside of Columbia," Byrnes told PalmettoPreps.com. "I’ve been to their camps every year. I’ve talked with the coaches before. They’ve known about me, but nothing further than that. Over the past two weeks, I’ve picked up a following from a couple of their recruiting coordinators. Most of the recruiting aspect has been with my coaches. My defensive coordinator and another of our coaches who was a walk-on at South Carolina, they’ve been communicating for me."
Along with South Carolina, two more Power 5 schools have expressed interest in having Byrnes walk on to their programs in Duke and Wake Forest.
Presybterian, Davidson, and Charleston Southern have offers on the table for Byrnes, and three other smaller programs up north do, as well.
Is Byrnes leaning towards accepting a scholarship somewhere, or looking at walking on at a bigger program?
"That's been a big thing for me, trying to figure that out," Byrnes said. "Throughout this whole process, I’ve kind of been leaning to Davidson, who’s given me an offer. With this PWO, it opens up this new conversation. In the end, I think it’s going to come down to how much tution I’m going to be paying. Schools like Davisdon don’t offer athletic scholarships, it’s just academics and getting you into the school, because it’s such a prestigious school. It hasn’t gotten to the point where I’m finalized on a decision yet."
Camden has had multiple games lost during the 2020 season due to COVID-19, but the Bulldogs sit at 4-0 and in region champion position.
Byrnes has a pair of interceptions and is leading the secondary in tackles and tackles for loss.
"We're playing a big game at Byrnes this week, big 5A school," he said. "I’m really excited to play."