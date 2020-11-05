Camden's Joseph Byrnes is one of the state of South Carolina's top high school football prospects, and despite the challenges for senior prospects related to COVID-19, he's still picked up several opportunities to play at the next level.

The latest came this week from the University of South Carolina, with the Gamecocks staff offering a preferred walk-on spot to the 2021 defensive back.

"I’ve been going to their spring practices with my football team because we’re right outside of Columbia," Byrnes told PalmettoPreps.com. "I’ve been to their camps every year. I’ve talked with the coaches before. They’ve known about me, but nothing further than that. Over the past two weeks, I’ve picked up a following from a couple of their recruiting coordinators. Most of the recruiting aspect has been with my coaches. My defensive coordinator and another of our coaches who was a walk-on at South Carolina, they’ve been communicating for me."

Along with South Carolina, two more Power 5 schools have expressed interest in having Byrnes walk on to their programs in Duke and Wake Forest.