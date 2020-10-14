In the never ending quest as a scout to find the next best thing, 6’5” 2024 prospect, Cam Scott of Lexington, SC/Lexington High makes it easy for anyone watching to see that he has the potential to be something special.

Not only does his game have a chance to be special, but the path he is taking also has a chance to be special. This year Scott will be a marked man, he will be the focal point of every opposing team’s game plan, he will no longer be able to sneak up on people. This is nothing new for a reigning All-State performer, however this is where Scott’s path has a chance to be special.

As we mentioned before, Scott is in the class of 2024 which makes him a rising 9th grader. Yes, after averaging 15.6 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists per game, Scott earned 5A All-State honors as an 8th grader. Yes, an 8th grader!

Now that he is actually in high school, he will maintain his same attitude day in, and day out, “My mindset hasn’t changed, I've just got to go out and play hard every game, play to dominate and play as a team player.”

Quarantine posed challenges for everyone, however Scott kept his mindset on getting better,

“I came out of quarantine with the mindset of keep playing at a high level, to keep playing to where I know I can be dominant in all forms of the game by getting to my spots I know I can hit shots from practices.”

Why I Like Scott

Scott’s production and his game is well beyond his years. While he still looks like he is growing into his lengthy 6’5” frame, on the floor , e has few holes. Scott has always been a good shooter since the first time I watched him a couple of years ago. In that time frame, he has become a player with the ability to touch the paint and rise up in traffic often.

Understanding his youth, you love to hear him talk about dominating by learning how to get to his spots on the floor. As he continues to get those type of ball skills and footwork, you can only expect his game to rise from there.

He will need to continue working on consistency, and how to be a featured player, but like most who are thrust into that role, that is something innate and the learning curve should not be steep.

I do not know off hand how many players were named All-State in South Carolina’s largest classification as 8th graders, but the answer cannot be many, which puts Scott in rarified air. The state of South Carolina is experiencing a surge of basketball talent coming through the state, and Scott is among the top of the list of top overall prospects the state has to offer.