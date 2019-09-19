"First, I’ll be graduating in December which means I’ll be enrolling early in college," he said. " I just felt like it was time. I’ve liked the school for so long, so why hold out?"

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder decided to shut down the process now because he's on an accelerated track to contribute at the college level. He told PalmettoPreps.com that it drove his decision to make his pledge to the 49ers.

According to the Upstate standout, it was Will Healy's approach - as well as the assistants on staff in Charlotte - that made a big difference.



T"he coaching staff, they were really excited about what they have coming up in the next few years and I just wanted to be part of it," said Mack.



Mack, ranked a three star prospect by Rivals.com, is capable of contributing at multiple spots in the secondary with his skill set.



"Free safety or strong safety," he said of where he is likely to play in college. "I feel that I’ll be able to play any position they put me at in the defensive back corps, wherever they need me."

Byrnes is off to a strong 3-0 start during the 2019 campaign.



"We have our first region game this week. Our defense has only allowed six points," Mack noted.

There are some goals in place for Mack during his final campaign at Byrnes.



"My goal is to win the region and get home field advantage before the playoffs, take it one game at a time and win state," he said.

