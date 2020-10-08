In the most recent Rivals rankings update, South Carolina was issued its first current 5-star when Greenville, SC/Legacy Early College senior Bryce McGowens was awarded a 23 by his name. The 6’6” guard has the resume to support this ranking, but it is his future projection that really jumps off the charts.

On Thursday afternoon, McGowens made it official that he decommitted from Florida State and re-opened his recruiting. McGowens tells PalmettoPreps.com, “I committed early in February and I want to make sure I make the right decision.”

McGowens committed to Florida State on February 8th. As expected of a national prospect, at the time of his commitment McGowens had over 20 offers, from across the ACC, SEC, Big East, Big 10 and Big 12 landscape.

McGowens' older brother, Trey, was just awarded a waiver to play immediately after his transfer from Pittsburgh to Nebraska this off season.

