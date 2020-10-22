There is something about the way a point guard carries himself. Confidence, swagger and poise are some words that are thrown around regularly when describing what you want from the position.

Walking into the gym at James Island High School, in James Island, South Carolina, 6’2” senior point guard Bailey Wiseman will not jump off the page at you. However, once the game has started and the ball is in his hands, swagger and confidence is all you can think about while watching.

Last season, saw Wiseman earned a 5A all-state nod after leading his team with 17.5 points, 4 assists and 58 three-pointers made. James Island also earned a berth in the 5A state playoffs last season after a 3rd place finish in the region.