Azel Banag is 2026 ATH to watch from AC Flora

AZEL BANAG HAD A STRONG SEASON DEFENDING THE PASS AT 4A A.C. FLORA HIGH SCHOOL IN 2024
Azel Banag is a 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back and athlete from A.C. Flora High School in Columbia, SC who had a standout season under "Midlands Friday Night Lights" in 2024.
He was selected as Flora's defensive MVP on a talent-laden roster that also including the likes of 6-foot-4, 227-pound Class of 2027 edge rusher Peyton Bishop, and for good reason.
Banag recorded a whopping 100 tackles, two interceptions, four forced fumbles, six tackles for loss, and 12 pass break-up's. He also returned one interception 99 yards for a touchdown.
He was all over the field for a Falcons' squad that finished 8-4 this season. Flora turned in another strong performance in the 4A playing top opponents such as South Pointe, Westside and others along the way.
FALCONS' STAR ATHLETE AND DEFENSIVE BACK TALKS DIVISION ONE RECRUITMENT
As Banag prepares for his big-ticket senior season finale with the Falcons, his young, intriguing recruiting profile only continues to grow. As he lifts weights, plays soccer, and gears up for spring practice and visits and camps with Division 1 schools throughout the offseason, he is beginning to hear from programs at the FBS and FCS level.
Banag tendered his first offer from Western Kentucky of the Conference USA Western Kentucky on Jan. 14.
Since Banag heard from the Hilltoppers the offers have continued to pour in. Gardner-Webb followed on Jan. 29, and his offer sheet is already beginning to expand at the start of this month. Banag was in Lynchburg to check in with head coach Jamey Chadwell and Liberty last Saturday.
And during that visit, Banag earned an offer from Liberty. Banag was on campus, meeting with Flames' coaches and touring their state-of-the-art campus and facilities when he heard the news. He heard of the offer from safeties' coach Aaron Firebaugh and cornerbacks' coach Denares Waites.
Liberty is no stranger to talent from the Palmetto State, and they have recruited straight from Flora before. They inked defensive back Rion Davis for their 2015 class, who would end up becoming a valuable contributor for the Flames.
To add to his list of recent successes on the recruiting trail, Banag recorded his No. 4 offer from Ivy Leauge program and academic powerhouse Cornell after a conversation with running backs' coach Terry Ursin late on Sunday night. Ursin is responsible for recruiting Georgia, Louisiana, and South Carolina for the Big Red.
SCOUTING AZEL BANAG
Banag is a physical, speedy player who most recently clocked a blazing-fast 4.47-second 40-yard dash time. He takes sharp angles on the ball in coverage and can get out in front of wide receivers to make the play. After getting the football in his hands for an interception, he is a true home run threat due to his burners.
Banag is also listed as an athlete for a reason. The speedster who is fluid in traffic is problem for defenses when sneaking low for a swing pass, curl, or comeback route as a wide receiver. Once he gets out and open in space, he can throw off defenders with his speed, and body control. And don't let him hanging for a jet sweep. Banag shows a blurry flash in one instance playing running back for the Falcons, which is a further testament to his Divison 1-worthy speed.
He is also a team player willing to throw nasty blocks and hit the defense when playing on offense.
Banag plays impressive coverage as a cornerback from off-man schemes. He anticipates well and shows physicality when hand-fighting for leverage with receivers.
Banag shows good footwork when backpedaling. If a receiver does get in front of him, he does well, quickly changing gears and moving forward towards his intended target. Banag is adamant about finding his way towards the ball in contested coverage. He gets low, and knocking it away, in tight, physically-contested plays. But Banag is also a high-flying player when it comes to jump balls, particularly in the back of the end zone.
Combining his speed with his physicality, Banag gets low to make punishing hits on the ball-carrier while in traffic. Banag can peel off of receivers when moving horizontally and feel out the ball-carrier to make the tackle. Overall, he is a player with a very-wide skillset in the discipline of tackling. Banag patrols the sideline and sets a presence on the perimeter. He can track down ball-carriers deep from the safety position. And when he finds them, Banag puts his head down with good form, sacrificing his body for his team.
As an athlete he is tall, rangy and long. He is an exciting player who plays with a true passion for the game.
Banag is a high-IQ player who has a good knowledge of concepts. He shows pre-snap recognitions. Banag is a communicator, waving his hands and staying vocal to his teammates.
Overall, he is nasty, physical and speedy as an athlete. Banag is never afraid to throw a block, whether that is on offense or defense.
Banag's overall movements, fluidity, and mannerisms in space suggest the makings of a Division One football player. He plays well when facing side-to-side or away from the ball. Banag's ball-tracking instincts are also worthy of noting.
There are several reasons to believe that Azel is a Division One-worthy player. And has recently planted his flag on the recruiting trail from right here in the Palmetto State with his recent string of eye-raising offers.
Check out Banag's film to learn more about his progress with A.C. Flora High School in 2024: