Azel Banag is 2026 ATH to watch from AC Flora

AZEL BANAG HAD A STRONG SEASON DEFENDING THE PASS AT 4A A.C. FLORA HIGH SCHOOL IN 2024 Azel Banag is a 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back and athlete from A.C. Flora High School in Columbia, SC who had a standout season under "Midlands Friday Night Lights" in 2024. He was selected as Flora's defensive MVP on a talent-laden roster that also including the likes of 6-foot-4, 227-pound Class of 2027 edge rusher Peyton Bishop, and for good reason. Banag recorded a whopping 100 tackles, two interceptions, four forced fumbles, six tackles for loss, and 12 pass break-up's. He also returned one interception 99 yards for a touchdown. He was all over the field for a Falcons' squad that finished 8-4 this season. Flora turned in another strong performance in the 4A playing top opponents such as South Pointe, Westside and others along the way.

FALCONS' STAR ATHLETE AND DEFENSIVE BACK TALKS DIVISION ONE RECRUITMENT As Banag prepares for his big-ticket senior season finale with the Falcons, his young, intriguing recruiting profile only continues to grow. As he lifts weights, plays soccer, and gears up for spring practice and visits and camps with Division 1 schools throughout the offseason, he is beginning to hear from programs at the FBS and FCS level. Banag tendered his first offer from Western Kentucky of the Conference USA Western Kentucky on Jan. 14. Since Banag heard from the Hilltoppers the offers have continued to pour in. Gardner-Webb followed on Jan. 29, and his offer sheet is already beginning to expand at the start of this month. Banag was in Lynchburg to check in with head coach Jamey Chadwell and Liberty last Saturday.

And during that visit, Banag earned an offer from Liberty. Banag was on campus, meeting with Flames' coaches and touring their state-of-the-art campus and facilities when he heard the news. He heard of the offer from safeties' coach Aaron Firebaugh and cornerbacks' coach Denares Waites. Liberty is no stranger to talent from the Palmetto State, and they have recruited straight from Flora before. They inked defensive back Rion Davis for their 2015 class, who would end up becoming a valuable contributor for the Flames. To add to his list of recent successes on the recruiting trail, Banag recorded his No. 4 offer from Ivy Leauge program and academic powerhouse Cornell after a conversation with running backs' coach Terry Ursin late on Sunday night. Ursin is responsible for recruiting Georgia, Louisiana, and South Carolina for the Big Red.