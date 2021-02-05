Roosevelt Nelson's Crestwood High program has produced its fair share of college football prospects over the years, including South Carolina's Ty'Son Williams, Elon's Parris Lowery, SC State's Christopher Simon, and numerous others.

Looking ahead, the program has more to watch, including 2024 QB Javion Martin and others from the 2022 and 2023 classes.

PalmettoPreps.com has more on each in this feature.