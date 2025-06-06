AC Flora QB Roper Wentzky ready to take impressive resume to college camps

Roper Wentzky is an exciting 5-foot-11, 175-pound Class of 2026 quarterback of A.C. Flora High School in Columbia, SC who completed 63 of his passes for 2,684 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2024 against strong competition in the 4A of the South Carolina High School League last fall.

SCOUTING ROPER WENTZKY

And he did that utilizing his intriguing, underrated skillset make him stand out as a prospect, like his unique ability to operate the offense from the play action and the spread formation, with up to heavy-set, 4 WR looks.

A strong leader, Wentzky manages the offense with poise. He has a good presence in the pocket. Among his top strengths are good-decision making and ball placement abilities. Wentzky is successful in making short, mid-range, and long throws from several perspectives, including slant routes, post routes, and several other patterns. He is successful in selling the play action and making quick, efficient decisions to move the chains.

Wentzky can do several things in the pocket, leading the offense with poise and confidence and making necessary adjustments as the play develops. Wentzky has good vision, staying flexible and scanning his options before making his throws.

Wentzky has a good arm and puts strong elevation behind his throws.

Wentzky is adept at evading pressure. When Wentzky is forced to make throws when flushed out of the pocket, he is good at following through with his WR's, completing passes on the run. When required to run, Wentzky shows speed and physicality. He is not afraid to sacrifice his body and take a hit for the team. Wentzky is capable of making adjustments on the fly.

He has a good knowledge of concepts. Wentzky's mannerisms as a quarterback suggests the leadership, confidence, and poise needed to lead the offense.

The well-rounded athlete also stars for state powerhouse Falcons' baseball team, where he spends much of his time practicing and playing.

Wentzky clocked a 4.7-second 40-yard dash at Anderson University yesterday. And all of these traits suggest he has the potential makings of a player at the next level.