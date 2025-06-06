AC Flora QB Roper Wentzky ready to take impressive resume to college camps

Roper Wentzky is an exciting 5-foot-11, 175-pound Class of 2026 quarterback of A.C. Flora High School in Columbia, SC who completed 63 of his passes for 2,684 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2024 against strong competition in the 4A of the South Carolina High School League last fall.
SCOUTING ROPER WENTZKY
And he did that utilizing his intriguing, underrated skillset make him stand out as a prospect, like his unique ability to operate the offense from the play action and the spread formation, with up to heavy-set, 4 WR looks.
A strong leader, Wentzky manages the offense with poise. He has a good presence in the pocket. Among his top strengths are good-decision making and ball placement abilities. Wentzky is successful in making short, mid-range, and long throws from several perspectives, including slant routes, post routes, and several other patterns. He is successful in selling the play action and making quick, efficient decisions to move the chains.
Wentzky can do several things in the pocket, leading the offense with poise and confidence and making necessary adjustments as the play develops. Wentzky has good vision, staying flexible and scanning his options before making his throws.
Wentzky has a good arm and puts strong elevation behind his throws.
Wentzky is adept at evading pressure. When Wentzky is forced to make throws when flushed out of the pocket, he is good at following through with his WR's, completing passes on the run. When required to run, Wentzky shows speed and physicality. He is not afraid to sacrifice his body and take a hit for the team. Wentzky is capable of making adjustments on the fly.
He has a good knowledge of concepts. Wentzky's mannerisms as a quarterback suggests the leadership, confidence, and poise needed to lead the offense.
The well-rounded athlete also stars for state powerhouse Falcons' baseball team, where he spends much of his time practicing and playing.
Wentzky clocked a 4.7-second 40-yard dash at Anderson University yesterday. And all of these traits suggest he has the potential makings of a player at the next level.
WENTZKY TO BEGIN BIG-TICKET CAMP SLATE TODAY
And the quarterback who led the Falcons to a notable 9-4 finish and playoff appearance, where they advanced to the second round and lost to eventual state runner-up Westside, will take that momentum onto the big-ticket college football camp trail starting today.
Wentzky will open up at Anderson (June 5), and then continue to Charleston Southern (June 6), UNC-Pembroke (June 8), Wingate (June 10), Western Carolina (June 14), Wofford (June 16), The Citadel (June 18), and Furman (June 28). This will be followed in the next month by North Greenville (June 14-15) and a return to Wofford (June 16). Roper will also camp with his Falcons' teammates for events with the Terriers (June 11) and South Carolina (June 13).
Roper will take that momentum from the camp trail onto the gridiron in Columbia as he and teammates take a shot at the state championship during his senior season finale with the Falcons this fall, where he seeks to continue earning attention from programs at the next level and work towards earning a scholarship opportunity along the way.
FILM BREAKDOWN
(0:21-0:22) Roper shows off his strong arm and good throwing mechanics on a deep throw to the corner of the end zone, scoring a touchdown for his team.
(1:27-1:32, 2:43-2:52) Wentzky utilizes his good scrambling ability and athleticism to evade pressure, and make a mid-range throw on the run in a tight window.
(1:42-1:44) Tight throw to the sideline, bringing back the football during his throw progression displaying textbook arm mechanics.
(3:22-3:27) This instance shows off Wentzky’s unique QB skillset. Showing poise, he quickly gets to the line of scrimmage, sells the play-action, turns around at a 360-degree angle, drops back in the pocket, and hits a tight end on a post route for a 25-yard gain.
(3:52-3:55) Strong arm strength in a tight window to connect on the deep throw for the long TD.
(4:02-4:33) Good footwork, in-sync body movements, and decision-making while making clutch short-range throws, Wentzky demonstrating one of his top strengths as a QB.
(4:50-4:59) Strong ability to evade pressure, avoiding sack from defensive lineman with speed and demonstrating good ability as a passer.
(7:37-7:49) Playing against strong opponent Christ School (NC), sells play-action, steps up in the pocket with physical run to sacrifice body for team, evades pressure with agility, and completes impressive mid-range corner pass.
(8:25-8:32) Evades pressure and completes long-range 50-yard pass in tight window with good arc and elevation for impressive TD.
(9:11-9:15) Utilizing his go-to play-action and short-range passing with good footwork, speed, mechanics, and athleticism, completes nice curl-route toss against state-runner up Westside.
(9:27-9:34) Wentzky completes impressive long-range pass in tight window (vs. Westside), utilizing speed, precision, and mechanics to set up the sequence pre-throw.
(10:20-10:27) Demonstrates good athleticism and agility to keep play alive when pocket breaks down vs. big Camden defensive line and completes solid short-range throw after evading pressure.