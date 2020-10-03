The basketball season is right around the corner, and with travel ball season now over and all the major camps taking a break, we have fall leagues getting started. What are fall leagues? Well, they are the events that act as the liaison between the AAU season and the high school season.

After being off the road since march, Non-Division 1 college coaches are able to be on the road, in the gym! Non-Division 1 coaches include D2, D3, Juco, and NAIA programs and as we said prior, they are able to in person recruit at this event.

Eighteen teams and sixty games over the four Sundays in October should provide plenty of looks for each of these college programs. Oh, and the Division 1 schools will not be left out as a live stream will be produced and sent out for them to watch.

This Sunday (October 4) starts the Absolute Basketball Fall League, which will take place every Sunday evening, at Comenius School in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

Let’s take a look at the players with South Carolina ties participating, plus a few others:

5’10” 2022 Kory Davis and Kendall Davis (Twins)York Prep – Offers: East Tennessee State, Hampton, USC Upstate, Washington State

University of South Carolina fans remember Larry Davis. He graduated in 1997 after averaging 16 points per game for the 24-8 Gamecocks who finished 1st in the SEC East. Larry now has a set of twins who are coming through the ranks, each already carrying multiple Division 1 offers. What you will like about the duo is their ability to really pressure the ball. They are ball hawks who defend full court for the entirety of the game. With them in the opposing teams back pocket, that makes for some exciting times. Kendall is more of the true point guard, and Kory is more of a scorer. Both quick, both aggressive, both bring excitement to the floor.

7’0 | 2021 | Jonas Aidoo | Liberty Heights (NC)

Offers: NC State, South Carolina, Clemson, Wake Forest, Marquette, Providence, Alabama, Wichita St, VCU, St John’s, Western Kentucky, Georgia, Miami, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Ole Miss, Iona, Houston, Virginia Tech, etc..

Both of South Carolina’s Power 5 programs have offered Aidoo an no prospect may be a hotter name in the country than Aidoo. Three months ago he carried a High Point offer, today he has over 20 offers and is ranked among the country's Top 100. Aidoo is a unique player, with the ability to score on the block, shoot at a high clip from beyond the arc and still protect the rim at an elite level. Going from and after thought to getting some NBA buzz in the span of three months is exciting, but now he is walking on the floor as a known commodity. He will have some great matchups this weekend

6’3” | 2023 | Caleb Foster | Hickory Ridge – Offers: Clemson, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Foster is trending as one of the top prospects in North Carolina’s 2023 class. Why should people from South Carolina care though, because Clemson was one of his very first offers. Most recently ranked among the top 25 2023 prospects by 247Sports, Foster played up on Steph Curry’s AAU program all summer. He plays with handle, pace and a jump shot, the game is made to look easy with Foster.

Match Up of the Week: 7’0” | 2021 | Jonas Aidoo vs. 7’0” | 2022 | Christian Reeves

8:15 Court 2

We spoke about Aidoo above but the fact he gets to face off against another 7-footer is news in it owns right. Why should people from the state of South Carolina care about a couple of North Carolina footers pairing off? Well, both are being heavily recruited by the University of South Carolina. Aidoo is unique and really jumping off the page right now. Let’s jump in on who Reeves is for a little bit: He carries a USF offer already and plays for defending North Carolina state champion Cannon School. He is a length center who can really run and moves well with good hands and touch. College coaches will care about this game, you should too.