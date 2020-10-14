Do not cheat and look down, but take a guess on how many former SC high school women’s basketball players are currently on one of the 11 SC NCAA Division 1 women’s basketball rosters.

What is your guess?

If you guessed 21, you are correct.

Presbyterian College, Wofford, Charleston Southern, and South Carolina State lead the Palmetto State each with three former SC prep players on their women’s basketball roster. Only Coastal Carolina did not have a single female player listed as having played high school basketball in SC.

Below are links to each player’s college profile and the school’s roster as listed on their official website.