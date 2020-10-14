A look at SC women's basketball players on Division I rosters
Do not cheat and look down, but take a guess on how many former SC high school women’s basketball players are currently on one of the 11 SC NCAA Division 1 women’s basketball rosters.
What is your guess?
If you guessed 21, you are correct.
Presbyterian College, Wofford, Charleston Southern, and South Carolina State lead the Palmetto State each with three former SC prep players on their women’s basketball roster. Only Coastal Carolina did not have a single female player listed as having played high school basketball in SC.
Below are links to each player’s college profile and the school’s roster as listed on their official website.
Kelsey Brown, Brashier Middle College Charter HS
Trinity Johnson, Hammond School
(3) Wofford
Alexis Tomlin, Carolina Forest
Lawren Cook, Christ Church Episcopal School
Niya Goudelock, Legacy Early College
Sharita Godfrey, Richland Northeast HS
Dejah Williford-Kelley, Lower Richland HS
Zeleria Simpson, Goose Creek HS
*SC State currently shows its roster as being from the 2019-2020 season
(2) Clemson
(2) South Carolina
Olivia Thompson, Lexington, HS
Elysa Wesolek, Northwood Academy
(2) Furman
Greyson Boone, Wade Hampton HS
Jaeyden Hill-Mims, Greenville HS
(1) USC Upstate
McKinley Brooks-Sumpter, AC Flora HS
(1) Charleston
(1) Winthrop
J’Mani Ingram, North Augusta HS
(0) Coastal Carolina
*** This information was pulled directly from each school’s official basketball webpage.