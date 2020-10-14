 SC high school women's basketball: How many Palmetto State players are on in-state rosters?
A look at SC women's basketball players on Division I rosters

John Combs • PalmettoPreps
PalmettoPreps.com Basketball Insider

Do not cheat and look down, but take a guess on how many former SC high school women’s basketball players are currently on one of the 11 SC NCAA Division 1 women’s basketball rosters.

What is your guess?

If you guessed 21, you are correct.

Presbyterian College, Wofford, Charleston Southern, and South Carolina State lead the Palmetto State each with three former SC prep players on their women’s basketball roster. Only Coastal Carolina did not have a single female player listed as having played high school basketball in SC.

Below are links to each player’s college profile and the school’s roster as listed on their official website.

Former Lexington star Olivia Thompson is part of the Gamecock women's basketball program under Dawn Staley (Chris Gillespie | GamecockCentral.com)

(3) Presbyterian College

Maleia Bracone, TL Hanna HS

Kelsey Brown, Brashier Middle College Charter HS

Trinity Johnson, Hammond School

(3) Wofford

Ja’Rae Smith, Woodmont

Alexis Tomlin, Carolina Forest

Lawren Cook, Christ Church Episcopal School

(3) Charleston Southern

Asia Smith, Myrtle Beach HS

Niya Goudelock, Legacy Early College

Sharita Godfrey, Richland Northeast HS

(3) South Carolina State

Dejah Williford-Kelley, Lower Richland HS

Zeleria Simpson, Goose Creek HS

Amiah Lindsay, Fort Mill HS

*SC State currently shows its roster as being from the 2019-2020 season

(2) Clemson

Skylar Blackstock, Wando HS

Danae McNeal, Swansea HS

(2) South Carolina

Olivia Thompson, Lexington, HS

Elysa Wesolek, Northwood Academy

(2) Furman

Greyson Boone, Wade Hampton HS

Jaeyden Hill-Mims, Greenville HS

(1) USC Upstate

McKinley Brooks-Sumpter, AC Flora HS

(1) Charleston

Elise Pearson, Porter-Gaud

(1) Winthrop

J’Mani Ingram, North Augusta HS

(0) Coastal Carolina

*** This information was pulled directly from each school’s official basketball webpage.

