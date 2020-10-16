 SC basketball: How many Palmetto State players are on in-state rosters?
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-16 08:14:25 -0500') }} football Edit

A look at SC men's basketball players on Division I rosters

John Combs • PalmettoPreps
Once again, I am asking you not to cheat and look down, but take a guess on how many former SC high school men’s basketball players are currently on one of the 12 SC NCAA Division 1 men’s basketball rosters. Remember, there are 21 former SC prep basketball players on one of the 11 SC NCAA Division 1 women’s rosters (The Citadel does not have a women’s basketball team).

What is your guess for the men?

The answer is 50. Yes... 5-0 as in 5 x 10 = 50.

SC State leads the Palmetto State Division I schools with 8 young men that played prep basketball in SC. The College of Charleston is the low school on this list with two players from SC.

Below are links to each player’s college profile and the school’s roster as listed on their official website.

South Carolina high school basketball
PJ Hall is one former SC prep standout on the roster of an in-state Division I school (MC Imagery)

(8) South Carolina State

*SC State’s website roster is being updated. Head Coach Murray Garvin confirmed his team has eight guys that played high school basketball in SC.

(7) USC Upstate

Brandon Martin, Cardinal Newman

Khydarius Smith, Nation Ford HS

Bryson Mozone, North Augusta HS

Tommy Bruner, Gray Collegiate Academy

Quentin Hodge, Lakewood HS

Thomas Sheida, Cardinal Newman

Dave Dickerson III, Dorman HS

(6) South Carolina

Trae Hannibal, Hartsville HS

Mike Green, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach

Patrick Iriel, AC Flora HS

Ja’Von Benson, Ridge View HS

Seventh Woods, Hammond School

Jalyn McCreary, Legacy Early College

(4) Clemson

PJ Hall, Dorman HS

Wells Hoag, Greenville HS

O’Neil McBride, Myrtle Beach HS

Clyde Trapp, Lower Richland HS

(4) Presbyterian College

Winston Hill, Irmo HS

Zeb Graham, Nation Ford HS

Sean Jenkins, Spartanburg HS

Rayshon Harrison, Legacy Early College

(4) Winthrop

Russell Jones JR, Westwood HS

DJ Burns JR, York Prep Academy

Chase Claxton, Legacy Early College

Kelton Talford, Great Falls HS

(3) Coastal Carolina

Kevin Williamson, Aiken HS

Mason Grigg, Northwestern HS

Deshawn Thomas, AC Flora

(3) Charleston Southern

Emorie Knox, Myrtle Beach HS

Sadarius Bowser, Gaffney HS

Matt Kormylo, Southside Christian

(3) The Citadel

Robert Guyton, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach

Kaiden Rice, Ridge View HS

Hayden Brown, Byrnes HS

(3) Furman

Robert Swanson, Myrtle Beach HS

Rett Lister, Easley HS

Jalen Slawson, Pinewood Prep

(3) Wofford

Jonathan Steelman, North Augusta HS

Nick Pringle, Whale Branch Early College

Jackson Gore, Blacksburg HS

(2) Charleston

Brevin Galloway, Seneca HS

Dontavius King, Legacy Early College

*** This information was pulled directly from each school’s official basketball webpage except where noted.

{{ article.author_name }}