Once again, I am asking you not to cheat and look down, but take a guess on how many former SC high school men’s basketball players are currently on one of the 12 SC NCAA Division 1 men’s basketball rosters. Remember, there are 21 former SC prep basketball players on one of the 11 SC NCAA Division 1 women’s rosters (The Citadel does not have a women’s basketball team).

What is your guess for the men?

The answer is 50. Yes... 5-0 as in 5 x 10 = 50.

SC State leads the Palmetto State Division I schools with 8 young men that played prep basketball in SC. The College of Charleston is the low school on this list with two players from SC.

Below are links to each player’s college profile and the school’s roster as listed on their official website.