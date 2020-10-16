A look at SC men's basketball players on Division I rosters
Once again, I am asking you not to cheat and look down, but take a guess on how many former SC high school men’s basketball players are currently on one of the 12 SC NCAA Division 1 men’s basketball rosters. Remember, there are 21 former SC prep basketball players on one of the 11 SC NCAA Division 1 women’s rosters (The Citadel does not have a women’s basketball team).
What is your guess for the men?
The answer is 50. Yes... 5-0 as in 5 x 10 = 50.
SC State leads the Palmetto State Division I schools with 8 young men that played prep basketball in SC. The College of Charleston is the low school on this list with two players from SC.
Below are links to each player’s college profile and the school’s roster as listed on their official website.
*SC State’s website roster is being updated. Head Coach Murray Garvin confirmed his team has eight guys that played high school basketball in SC.
(7) USC Upstate
Brandon Martin, Cardinal Newman
Khydarius Smith, Nation Ford HS
Bryson Mozone, North Augusta HS
Tommy Bruner, Gray Collegiate Academy
Thomas Sheida, Cardinal Newman
(6) South Carolina
Mike Green, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach
Jalyn McCreary, Legacy Early College
(4) Clemson
O’Neil McBride, Myrtle Beach HS
Clyde Trapp, Lower Richland HS
Rayshon Harrison, Legacy Early College
(4) Winthrop
DJ Burns JR, York Prep Academy
Chase Claxton, Legacy Early College
Kelton Talford, Great Falls HS
(3) Coastal Carolina
Matt Kormylo, Southside Christian
(3) The Citadel
Robert Guyton, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach
(3) Furman
Robert Swanson, Myrtle Beach HS
(3) Wofford
Jonathan Steelman, North Augusta HS
Nick Pringle, Whale Branch Early College
(2) Charleston
Dontavius King, Legacy Early College
*** This information was pulled directly from each school’s official basketball webpage except where noted.