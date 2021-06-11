A deeper look at Thomas Heyward football

After a different - and difficult - time of preparation in advance of the 2020 season, Shuford said it's good to get back to a more normal routine of getting ready.



That was challenging, doing our little pod groups and making sure everybody's so far apart from one another and disinfecting everything left and right," Shuford told PalmettoPreps.com. "That aspect of it we've continue, but not having to worry about having more than 8 to 10 kids in a group has been nice."

The Rebels lose several key contributors from last season such as OL Therion Cannon (UAB), DT John Hampton Hewlett (The Citadel), and TE Bruzza Pusha (Savannah State)."



"Those are three guys that can't really be replaced," Shuford said. "Obviously, our running back, JR (Patterson) is gone, our quarterback, Peyton Bennett, is gone. There are a lot of holes, but we feel confident in a lot of guys that are coming back. That was one good thing about last year, the way it panned out. A lot of guys got good, quality reps in the majority of our games."

Leading the way this season for Thomas Heyward should be Brandon Howard, a two-way standout for the squad.

"He'll be a linebacker at the next level, will play inside linebacker for us. He's a natural," said Shuford. "Smartest kid on the field on that side of the ball. He's going to be our guy, the captain on that side of the ball. He will have a big role for us on offense, too. He's a guy we can put in the backfield, out in the slot, tight end a little bit."



Most of the Rebel players play both ways, and there are a few other Shuford is eyeing for increased roles this season whether on offense, defense, or both.



"Anthony Fripp, he and JR pretty much split the reps last year. Their numbers were very similar to each other. We're expecting a big year out of him. Also in the backfield, getting a lot of carries, will be Tony O'Banner, who's a young kid. James Townsend is a lockdown corner who will also play some slot for us."

