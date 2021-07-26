2024 standout Jayden Bradford nabs big offer
Chapin's Jayden Bradford could challenge for the state of South Carolina's top high school football prospect in the 2024 class.
He's been on the radar since last season, when he split time as a freshman and impressed observers in the Midlands.
Now, Bradford is beginning to pick up the offer list to match his talents.
Penn State recently jumped in with a major Power 5 offer to Bradford. The Nittany Lions join Georgia State, North Carolina State, and Vanderbilt in offering the sophomore standout.
Bradford's intelligence, natural throwing motion, and athleticism is sure to continue appealing to college coaches around the country.