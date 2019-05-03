For the most part, Class of 2021 South Carolina wide receiver Joshua Burrell put football recruiting on hold during the spring so he could focus on his sophomore track season. The talented wide receiver wanted to continue to improve his speed and he accomplished that goal. But after competing in the Charlotte stop of the Rivals Camp Series presented by adidas, Burrell wanted to get out on the road and take advantage of some invitations from colleges to see campus. As it turned out, those trips were fruitful, netting him several new offers. Rivals.com caught up with Burrell to recap his trips and talk about some of the new options on his quickly-growing offer list.

"Everything’s been well. Over my spring break, I took a trip to Duke on Monday, Virginia Tech Tuesday, and Wake Forest on Wednesday. I had a Virginia Tech before that trip and I received Duke and Wake Forest that week."

Virginia Tech: "The Virginia Tech visit was great. This was my third time on campus and I love everything about it. This was my first time meeting Coach Williams, the receivers coach. We didn’t really talk about how they’d use me but I’d assume outside receiver because of my frame."

Duke: "I actually didn’t pick up Duke on campus, their receiver coach, Coach Taylor had to watch my film still but he told me they were offering me three days later when I called him. Their overall message was that they don’t just offer anybody because of how they do things. They offered because I fit what they’re looking for in a student, man and receiver. He said he likes the my abilities and how my love for the game shows in my film."

Wake Forest: "Wake Forest was good as well! I learned that their campus is smaller than any school in the FBS and the number of students are on the lower end. This impacts my recruitment because I have to consider if playing at a smaller school is what I want to do. I also met Coach Clawson, I like his personality. He’s very straightforward and that’s a great trait for a coach to have."

On other potential visits: "I've been to South Carolina a ton. They haven't offered but that's one I would like. I want to visit Tennessee, Louisville and West Virginia, too."