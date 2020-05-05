2021 Class SCISA Watch List
In this feature, PalmettoPreps.com unveils our watch list for SCISA football for the 2021 class. Note: This class does not include players from 2022, 2023, or beyond.
This is a statewide ranking, with players listed in alphabetical order.
Not a member of PalmettoPreps.com? Subscribe today - get a 30 day FREE TRIAL! - and get access to all our work and support our coverage of SC high school football.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news