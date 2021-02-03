Zavier Measmer has been one of the breakout players in the state of South Carolina this season. The senior transferred down to Lexington High School from Lake Norman Christian this year and has taken off.

“It’s been different coming to Lexington High School from a small school like Lake Norman Christian," Measmer told PalmettoPreps.com. "It’s been different, but I like the environment.”

It is easy to see why Measmer has been so successful on the floor; he is averaging 18 points, 5 assists, and 4.5 rebounds thus far this season.

“I think I control the tone very well in how we play. I’m that guy that tries to get everyone going, tries to get everyone hype.”

Lexington High School Head Coach Elliott Pope cannot say enough about the positivity Measmer brings to the program, both on and off the floor.

“As a person he is a great kid, a hard worker in the classroom. He is an extremely savvy point guard on the floor. I think he has the ability to stretch defense with his shooting and the ability to use his ball handling and make good decisions. That’s the thing with him, his decision making is very, very rarely questioned by any of our coaches. Makes good decisions and knocks down shots, that’s a heck of a player.”

Measmer echoed some of what Coach Pope said about him as a player.

“I can knock the shot down, but I also think I see the floor well. I can see a lot of things happening most guys can’t see. Trying to get everyone better. Now I go out and have to get mine too, but overall, I’m out here to get everyone better around me.”

Measmer’s Recruitment

“I’ve had some good conversations with Newberry," Measmer said. "I have been in contact with Catawba a little bit, some JUCOs, Pfieffer some, Coker has talked with me and Converse College.”

Coach Pope feels this level of school is perfect for Measmer’s skill set and where he is at in his development.

“I think that he’s a guy that if a lot of D2 programs would just invest in and let him get in their system and let him get into their weight room, they would be getting an absolute steal. Because, I mean, the kid is a gym rat, and he understands basketball. People are so wary of his frame, but they can’t hold that against the kid because he can really shoot the ball and he is scrappy as all get out. He will be a steal for whomever takes a chance on him.”

As for a commitment time frame, Measmer has an idea of when he would like to have things wrapped up.

“I would like to have it done before May, it would give me some time to get familiar with the campus and the program, but I would definitely like to get it done before the Summer.”