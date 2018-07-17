60 DAY FREE TRIAL TO PALMETTOPREPS.COM - Stay up to date on South Carolina high school sports and recruiting!

Whale Branch's Jaheem Hazel recently became the latest in-state prospect to make his pledge to Wofford.

"I decided to commit to Wofford because the atmosphere there is amazing," Hazel told PalmettoPreps.com. "It’s a great school academically. I also feel like their plans for the next few years best fit me and how I’m trying to develop as a player."

Josh Conklin's staff at Wofford offered Hazel very early in the process and was able to secure his services.

The senior cornerback tallied 38 tackles, 14 pass breakups, and 5 interceptions last season.

