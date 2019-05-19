It's been a fruitful spring so far for Class of 2021 South Carolina defensive back Bralyn Oliver as several coaches have come to evaluate him this spring and several of them extending offers. Oliver has also returned the favor with some early trips, including one to Morgantown to check out West Virginia. Rivals.com recently caught up with Oliver at the annual EPT Showcase in South Carolina to discuss his blossoming relationship with the Mountaineers coaches as well as his plans for summer camps and visits.

"My recruitment has been going well. I've picked up Duke, West Virginia, UNC-Charlotte and Appalachian State recently."

West Virginia: "I went up there for a visit earlier this year and I got a chance to get up there and meet the new coaching staff. They just keep telling me they love the way I play the game of football. They love my size and everything about my game. They like how I play both sides of the ball for my high school team and they like that versatility."

Fit in their scheme: "They have mostly been recruiting me as a safety but they have told me that I'm an athlete and they are going to recruitment as that for right now and see what happens. I like playing safety. I like to come up and hit and make plays so that's where I see myself playing at the next level."

Expectations from their defense under new staff: "When I was up there watching their practice, their defense was very intense. It was hype. The whole practice they were really getting after it. The guys love each other and it's like a brotherhood."

Return visit: "I'm going to get back up there this summer. I'm going to go up there and take a visit and workout because Coach Brown and the staff continue to show me love."

Additional Camps/Visits: "I'm going to go back to Georgia June 1. I think my coach wants me to go down to Virginia Tech because they came by and saw me practice and they liked me. Georgia came by and watched me, too, and I went down there for a visit in March. They want to see me camp before they decide about an offer."