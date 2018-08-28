SUPPORT PALMETTOPREPS.COM and receive access to all our coverage with a premium membership. Just 27 cents/day!

West Florence running back Ailym Ford had a big season last year for his team, carrying the ball 255 times times for over 1,800 yards and 17 touchdowns.

He's off to a big start again in 2018, helping West Florence to a 2-0 record so far. In that span, he has tallied 43 carries for 494 yards (that is almost 12 yards per carry) and 8 touchdowns with no fumbles.

Thus far, only Newberry and North Greenville have seen fit to offer Ford, who also competes in track and field for West Florence. With a skill set such as his, plus an excellent grade point average and ACT score, one would think that's set to change soon.



Below, you can check out some highlights from West Florence's second game against Darlington.