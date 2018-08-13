THREE DAYS LEFT - 60 DAY FREE TRIAL TO PALMETTOPREPS.COM - Stay up to date on South Carolina high school sports and recruiting!

The opening week of high school football in the Palmetto State, known at this point as "Week Zero" is upon us.

PalmettoPreps.com gives our readers a look at the schedule right here:

THURSDAY

North Myrtle Beach @ Conway

Eau Claire @ Lewisville

Hannah-Pamplico @ Lake View

Heathwood Hall @ Lee Academy

FRIDAY

Cross @ Burke

Andrews @ Carolina Forest

Lugoff-Elgin @ Westwood

Fort Mill @ River Bluff

Lumberton (NC) @ Dillon

Battery Creek @ Whale Branch

Rock Hill @ Sumter

Oakbrook Prep @ Ware Shoals

Wilson @ Lake City

Abbeville @ Lincoln County (GA)

West Columbus (NC) @ Green Sea Floyds

Savannah @ Hilton Head

Socastee @ West Brunswick (NC)

Fort Dorchester @ Glynn Academy (GA)

Greer @ Byrnes

Easley @ Pickens

North Central @ Camden

McBee @ Andrew Jackson

Memorial Day (GA) @ May River

Indian Land @ Lancaster

Oceanside Collegiate @ Baptist Hill

Great Falls @ Johnson

Blythewood @ Ridge View

Mid-Carolina @ Whitmire

Charlotte Latin (NC) @ Southside Christian

Midland Valley @ Lakeside (GA)

Nation Ford @ Spartanburg

Chester @ Aiken

Greenwood @ South Aiken

Columbia @ Keenan

Waccamaw @ Carvers Bay

Clover @ York

Woodruff @ Chesnee

Thomson (GA) @ North Augusta

West Ashley @ Cane Bay

Northwestern @ South Pointe

Calhoun County @ O-W

Lee Central @ Wade Hampton

Lexington @ Irmo

Carolina Academy @ St. Joseph's

Scott's Branch @ Manning

Johnsonsville @ Creek Bridge

Central @ Broome

Northwood Academy @ Academic Magnet

Edisto @ H-K-T

James Island @ South Flornece

Buford @ Blacksburg

Charlotte Country Day @ Hammond

Estill @ Allendale-Fairfax

Gray Collegiate @ Gilbert

Dorman @ Wade Hampton

Dorchester Academy @ King's Academy

Lakewood @ Colleton County

Military Magnet @ Lake Marion

Williston-Elko @ Barnwell

Airport @ Dreher

Woodmont @ Greenville

Hanahan @ Myrtle Beach

Branchville @ Colleton Prep

Southside @ Eastside

Goose Creek @ Ashley Ridge

Kingstree @ CE Murray

Strom Thurmond @ Saluda

East Clarendon @ Timmonsville

Chapman @ Union County

AC Flora @ Beaufort

Berkeley @ Stall

Travelers Rest @ Riverside

Cardinal Newman @ John Paul II

Fairfield Central @ Johns Creek

Bluffton @ Screven County (GA)

West Florence @ Crestwood

Liberty @ Daniel

St. James @ Loris

Augusta Christian @ August Prep

Village Christian (NC) @ Dillon Christian

Calhoun Academy @ Faith Christian/Ridge Christian Academy

Woodland @ Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Crescent @ McCormick

Lower Richland @ Swansea

Calhoun Falls Charter @ Greenwood Christian

First Baptist @ Bishop England

White Knoll @ Brookland-Cayce

Wagener-Salley @ Pelion

Hemingway @ Lamar

Emerald @ Ninety-Six

Cheraw @ Darlington

Carolina Christian @ Marlboro County

Blue Ridge @ Landrum

Jefferson Davis @ Providence Home School

Bethune-Bowman @ Blackville-Hilda

Timberland @ Stratford

Ridge Spring-Monetta @ Batesburg-Leesville

Dixie @ Christ Church Episcopal

Trinity Academy @ Hampton

Northside Christian @ Hilton Head Prep

St. John's @ Phillip Simmons

Thomas Heyward @ Hilton Head Christian

Pinewood Prep @ Ben Lippen

Charleston Math @ Science @ Porter Gaud

SATURDAY

Cedar Grove (GA) @ Summerville

Dutch Fork @ Mallard Creek (NC)

ALSO SEE: PalmettoPreps.com's 2018 preseason ALL STATE football team!

PalmettoPreps.com's 2020 class top prospects in SC

Discuss Palmetto State athletics on our forums. Want to chat with other fans? Check out our dedicated sport by sport forums!

PalmettoPreps.com's prospect form

PARENT CENTRAL - our hub for parents of SC student-athletes