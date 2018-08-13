Week Zero South Carolina HS Football Schedule
THREE DAYS LEFT - 60 DAY FREE TRIAL TO PALMETTOPREPS.COM - Stay up to date on South Carolina high school sports and recruiting!
The opening week of high school football in the Palmetto State, known at this point as "Week Zero" is upon us.
PalmettoPreps.com gives our readers a look at the schedule right here:
THURSDAY
North Myrtle Beach @ Conway
Eau Claire @ Lewisville
Hannah-Pamplico @ Lake View
Heathwood Hall @ Lee Academy
FRIDAY
Cross @ Burke
Andrews @ Carolina Forest
Lugoff-Elgin @ Westwood
Fort Mill @ River Bluff
Lumberton (NC) @ Dillon
Battery Creek @ Whale Branch
Rock Hill @ Sumter
Oakbrook Prep @ Ware Shoals
Wilson @ Lake City
Abbeville @ Lincoln County (GA)
West Columbus (NC) @ Green Sea Floyds
Savannah @ Hilton Head
Socastee @ West Brunswick (NC)
Fort Dorchester @ Glynn Academy (GA)
Greer @ Byrnes
Easley @ Pickens
North Central @ Camden
McBee @ Andrew Jackson
Memorial Day (GA) @ May River
Indian Land @ Lancaster
Oceanside Collegiate @ Baptist Hill
Great Falls @ Johnson
Blythewood @ Ridge View
Mid-Carolina @ Whitmire
Charlotte Latin (NC) @ Southside Christian
Midland Valley @ Lakeside (GA)
Nation Ford @ Spartanburg
Chester @ Aiken
Greenwood @ South Aiken
Columbia @ Keenan
Waccamaw @ Carvers Bay
Clover @ York
Woodruff @ Chesnee
Thomson (GA) @ North Augusta
West Ashley @ Cane Bay
Northwestern @ South Pointe
Calhoun County @ O-W
Lee Central @ Wade Hampton
Lexington @ Irmo
Carolina Academy @ St. Joseph's
Scott's Branch @ Manning
Johnsonsville @ Creek Bridge
Central @ Broome
Northwood Academy @ Academic Magnet
Edisto @ H-K-T
James Island @ South Flornece
Buford @ Blacksburg
Charlotte Country Day @ Hammond
Estill @ Allendale-Fairfax
Gray Collegiate @ Gilbert
Dorman @ Wade Hampton
Dorchester Academy @ King's Academy
Lakewood @ Colleton County
Military Magnet @ Lake Marion
Williston-Elko @ Barnwell
Airport @ Dreher
Woodmont @ Greenville
Hanahan @ Myrtle Beach
Branchville @ Colleton Prep
Southside @ Eastside
Goose Creek @ Ashley Ridge
Kingstree @ CE Murray
Strom Thurmond @ Saluda
East Clarendon @ Timmonsville
Chapman @ Union County
AC Flora @ Beaufort
Berkeley @ Stall
Travelers Rest @ Riverside
Cardinal Newman @ John Paul II
Fairfield Central @ Johns Creek
Bluffton @ Screven County (GA)
West Florence @ Crestwood
Liberty @ Daniel
St. James @ Loris
Augusta Christian @ August Prep
Village Christian (NC) @ Dillon Christian
Calhoun Academy @ Faith Christian/Ridge Christian Academy
Woodland @ Ridgeland-Hardeeville
Crescent @ McCormick
Lower Richland @ Swansea
Calhoun Falls Charter @ Greenwood Christian
First Baptist @ Bishop England
White Knoll @ Brookland-Cayce
Wagener-Salley @ Pelion
Hemingway @ Lamar
Emerald @ Ninety-Six
Cheraw @ Darlington
Carolina Christian @ Marlboro County
Blue Ridge @ Landrum
Jefferson Davis @ Providence Home School
Bethune-Bowman @ Blackville-Hilda
Timberland @ Stratford
Ridge Spring-Monetta @ Batesburg-Leesville
Dixie @ Christ Church Episcopal
Trinity Academy @ Hampton
Northside Christian @ Hilton Head Prep
St. John's @ Phillip Simmons
Thomas Heyward @ Hilton Head Christian
Pinewood Prep @ Ben Lippen
Charleston Math @ Science @ Porter Gaud
SATURDAY
Cedar Grove (GA) @ Summerville
Dutch Fork @ Mallard Creek (NC)
ALSO SEE: PalmettoPreps.com's 2018 preseason ALL STATE football team!
PalmettoPreps.com's 2020 class top prospects in SC
Discuss Palmetto State athletics on our forums. Want to chat with other fans? Check out our dedicated sport by sport forums!
PalmettoPreps.com's prospect form