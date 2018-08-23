Week 1 HS Football Schedule
This weekend will hold more high school football games across the state of South Carolina. PalmettoPreps.com has its readers covered with a listing of the full slate.
THURSDAY GAMES
Manning @ Wilson
Barnwell @ Blackville-Hilda
FRIDAY GAMES
Mid Carolina @ Chapin
Camden @ Lugoff-Elgin
Dreher @ Lexington
Wren @ Camden County (Ga.)
Denmark-Olar @ Bethune-Bowman
Gaffney @ Greenwood
Andrew Jackson @ St. John's
Pelion @ Calhoun County
Williston-Elko @ Silver Bluff
Seneca @ Chapman
Laurens @ Faith Christian
Winn @ Cathedral
Clarendon @ Beaufort Academy
Marlboro County @ Cheraw
Wando @ Summerville
Chester @ Fort Mill
Spartanburg @ Greer
Loris @ North Myrtle Beach
Darlington @ West Florence
Palmetto @ Woodmont
South Pointe @ Rock Hill
Stratford @ Stall
Laurens @ Clinton
Creek Bridge @ Mullins
River Bluff @ Richland Northeast
Spring Valley @ Dutch Fork
Colleton County @ White Knoll
Wade Hampton @ Greenville
Phillip Simmons @ Georgetown
Keenan @ Irmo
Mann @ Southside
Riverside @ Eastside
Powdersville @ BHP
Beaufort @ Battery Creek
Brookland-Cayce @ Airport
Charleston Charter @ Academic Magnet
Boiling Springs @ Westside
Broome @ Woodruff
Cane Bay @ Fort Dorchester
North Brunswick @ Socastee
Ridge View @ Providence Day
West Ashley @ James island
AshleyRidge @ Berkeley
Pinewood Prep @ Ben Lippen
Oakbrook Prep @ Asheville School
St. James @ Hilton Head
Southside Christian @ Hickory Home School
St. Joseph's Catholic @ Ninety Six
Lee Central @ CE Murray
Landrum @ Dixie
Palmetto Christian @ Tri-Academy
Edisto @ Timmonsville
Baptist Hill @ Garrett Academy
Lamar @ Central
Buford @ Indian Land
May River @ Bluffton
Jefferson Davis @ Holly Hill
Heathwood Hall @ Wilson Hall
Florence Christian @ The King's
Hilton Head Prep @ Colleton Prep
Green Sea Floyd's @ Hannah-Pamplico
St. John's Christian @ Francis Wardlaw
Fox Creek @ Wagener-Salley
AC Flora @ Union County
Aynor @ Waccamaw
Carolina Forest @ Lower Richland
Hammond @ Trinity-Byrnes
Cardinal Newman @ Porter Gaud
Greenwood Raptors @ Ware Shoals
Christian Academy @Williamsburg
Pee Dee @ Lee Academy
Thomas Sumter @ Spartanburg Christian
Trinity Academy @ Notre Dame
Southside Christian @ Hickory
Carolina Academy @ Dorchester Academy
Military Magnet @ North Charleston
Walhalla @ West Oak
Conway @ Nation Ford
Johnsonville @ Lake View
Daniel @ Easley
Fairfield Central @ Lancaster
South Florence @ Hartsville
Lincoln County @ McCormick
Chesterfield @ McBee
H-K-T @ Eau Claire
John Paul II @ Heyward Academy
St. Andrew's @ Bethesda Academy
Clover @ Forestview
Lakewood @ Lake City
Pickens @ Pendleton
Hanahan @ Myrtle Beach
Scott's Branch @ East Clarendon
Swansea @ Gray Collegiate
Johnson @ Lewisville
Lakeside @ South Aiken
Columbia @ North Central
Carolina Academy @ Traveler's Rest
Lake Marion @ Woodland
Whitmire @ Great Falls
Dillon Christian @ Northwood
Northwestern @ Byrnes
Crestwood @ Sumter
Ridgeland-Hardeeville @ Estille
Calhoun @ Patrick Henry
Mauldin @ Hillcrest
Allendale-Fairfax @ Wade Hampton
August Christian @ Laurence Manning
Strom Thurmond @ Aiken
Andrews @ Hemingway
North Augusta @ Evans (Ga)
North @ Branchville
Westwood @ Blythewood
Whale Branch @ Cross
Savannah Christian @ Oceanside
Gilbert @ Batesburg-Leesville
Liberty @ Berea
Latta @ Marion
Burke @ First Baptist
TL Hanna @ Emerald
Greenwood Christian @ Orangeburg Prep
Newberry @ Abbeville
Charlotte Latin @ Timberland