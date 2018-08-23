



This weekend will hold more high school football games across the state of South Carolina. PalmettoPreps.com has its readers covered with a listing of the full slate.

THURSDAY GAMES

Manning @ Wilson

Barnwell @ Blackville-Hilda

FRIDAY GAMES

Mid Carolina @ Chapin

Camden @ Lugoff-Elgin

Dreher @ Lexington

Wren @ Camden County (Ga.)

Denmark-Olar @ Bethune-Bowman

Gaffney @ Greenwood

Andrew Jackson @ St. John's

Pelion @ Calhoun County

Williston-Elko @ Silver Bluff

Seneca @ Chapman

Laurens @ Faith Christian

Winn @ Cathedral

Clarendon @ Beaufort Academy

Marlboro County @ Cheraw

Wando @ Summerville

Chester @ Fort Mill

Spartanburg @ Greer

Loris @ North Myrtle Beach

Darlington @ West Florence

South Pointe @ Rock Hill

Stratford @ Stall

Laurens @ Clinton

Creek Bridge @ Mullins

River Bluff @ Richland Northeast

Spring Valley @ Dutch Fork

Colleton County @ White Knoll

Wade Hampton @ Greenville

Phillip Simmons @ Georgetown

Keenan @ Irmo

Mann @ Southside

Riverside @ Eastside

Powdersville @ BHP

Beaufort @ Battery Creek

Brookland-Cayce @ Airport

Charleston Charter @ Academic Magnet

Boiling Springs @ Westside

Broome @ Woodruff

Cane Bay @ Fort Dorchester

North Brunswick @ Socastee

Ridge View @ Providence Day

West Ashley @ James island

AshleyRidge @ Berkeley



Pinewood Prep @ Ben Lippen

Oakbrook Prep @ Asheville School

St. James @ Hilton Head

Southside Christian @ Hickory Home School

St. Joseph's Catholic @ Ninety Six

Lee Central @ CE Murray

Landrum @ Dixie

Palmetto Christian @ Tri-Academy

Edisto @ Timmonsville

Baptist Hill @ Garrett Academy

Lamar @ Central

Buford @ Indian Land

May River @ Bluffton

Jefferson Davis @ Holly Hill

Heathwood Hall @ Wilson Hall

Florence Christian @ The King's

Hilton Head Prep @ Colleton Prep

Green Sea Floyd's @ Hannah-Pamplico

St. John's Christian @ Francis Wardlaw

Fox Creek @ Wagener-Salley

AC Flora @ Union County

Aynor @ Waccamaw

Carolina Forest @ Lower Richland

Hammond @ Trinity-Byrnes

Cardinal Newman @ Porter Gaud

Greenwood Raptors @ Ware Shoals

Christian Academy @Williamsburg

Pee Dee @ Lee Academy

Thomas Sumter @ Spartanburg Christian

Trinity Academy @ Notre Dame

Southside Christian @ Hickory

Carolina Academy @ Dorchester Academy

Military Magnet @ North Charleston

Walhalla @ West Oak

Conway @ Nation Ford

Johnsonville @ Lake View

Daniel @ Easley

Fairfield Central @ Lancaster

South Florence @ Hartsville

Lincoln County @ McCormick

Chesterfield @ McBee

H-K-T @ Eau Claire

John Paul II @ Heyward Academy

St. Andrew's @ Bethesda Academy

Clover @ Forestview

Lakewood @ Lake City

Pickens @ Pendleton

Hanahan @ Myrtle Beach

Scott's Branch @ East Clarendon

Swansea @ Gray Collegiate

Johnson @ Lewisville

Lakeside @ South Aiken

Columbia @ North Central

Carolina Academy @ Traveler's Rest

Lake Marion @ Woodland

Whitmire @ Great Falls

Dillon Christian @ Northwood

Northwestern @ Byrnes

Crestwood @ Sumter

Ridgeland-Hardeeville @ Estille

Calhoun @ Patrick Henry

Mauldin @ Hillcrest

Allendale-Fairfax @ Wade Hampton

August Christian @ Laurence Manning

Strom Thurmond @ Aiken

Andrews @ Hemingway

North Augusta @ Evans (Ga)

North @ Branchville

Westwood @ Blythewood

Whale Branch @ Cross

Savannah Christian @ Oceanside

Gilbert @ Batesburg-Leesville

Liberty @ Berea



Latta @ Marion

Burke @ First Baptist

TL Hanna @ Emerald

Greenwood Christian @ Orangeburg Prep

Newberry @ Abbeville

Charlotte Latin @ Timberland





































