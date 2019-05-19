Class of 2020 South Carolina wide receiver Omarion "O.D." Dollison has spent the spring fielding visits from college coaches while continuing to try to make a name for himself on the recruiting scene. Dollison has been a regular at camps, consistently turning in impressive performances, but he's still waiting for his first Power Five opportunity. His talents were on display on Friday night in his hometown at the annual EPT showcase, as he turned heads with his speed, hands and route running ability. Rivals.com caught up with Dollison after the event to talk about the latest in his recruitment.

"I picked up an offer from East Carolina about a month ago. They came by my school and watched me practice and my coach let me know I had an offer after that. I haven't been up there before but I plan on making a visit soon. I'm going to up there and camp and see campus. I don't know much about them yet but when I go up there they're going to show me what they have to offer."

Power Five school closest to offering: "Hopefully Wake Forest offers me soon. I've been talking to Coach Higgins a lot and he's just telling me to be patient and everything will take care of itself. They came by to watch me practice in the spring and I've been up there for a visit before. I really liked it up there. It's pretty good. Coach Higgins is a great coach and it would be great to play for him."

Camp plans: "Any school that is recruiting me hard or close to offering, I'll go to their camps and show them what I can do. I don't have a schedule yet, though."