PalmettoPreps.com will be on hand providing live coverage of VTO Sports.com's Elite100 camp on Sunday at Irmo High.

Registration/check in begins at 10:00 a.m. and the camp will conclude at 3:00 p.m. with the naming of five top performers at each position as well as positional MVPs.

"This is the first time VTO Sports has been in South Carolina in three years," said founder Vince Jacobs. "We are very excited to be back in Columbia and expecting to see some really good football players."



Several top performers from Sunday's camp will receive an invitation to the VTOSports All American Challenge to be held in Charlotte.



A few of the players expected to participate on Sunday include:

Irmo WR Omarion Dollison

Irmo CB Willie Bradley

Fort Dorchester DT Emmanuel Johnson

AC Flora LB Dontorian Best

Greenwood DL/OL Lawrance Partlow



Prospects from several other states including Alabama, North Carolina, Georgia, and others will also participate in the event.



Interested players can register at VTOSports.net by following this link.

