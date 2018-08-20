



SUPPORT PALMETTOPREPS.COM and receive access to all our coverage with a premium membership. Just 27 cents/day!

Junior quarterback Jackson Muschamp is in his first season as Erik Kimrey's full-time starter at the position.

Hammond faced a tough task in week one in taking on Charlotte Country Day, but came out victorious by the score of 15-12.

After the contest, Muschamp caught up with PalmettoPreps.com's Chris Gillespie to break down the win and the outlook for this season.

ALSO SEE: PalmettoPreps.com's 2018 preseason ALL STATE football team!

Discuss Palmetto State athletics on our forums. Want to chat with other fans? Check out our dedicated sport by sport forums!

PalmettoPreps.com's prospect form

PARENT CENTRAL - our hub for parents of SC student-athletes