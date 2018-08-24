SUPPORT PALMETTOPREPS.COM and receive access to all our coverage with a premium membership. Just 27 cents/day!

Hammond defensive tackle Alex Huntley helped his Hammond squad to a close victory over Charlotte Country Day to open the season last Friday.

The 2020 defensive tackle spoke with PalmettoPreps.com afterwards and discussed the game, the Skyhawks' season outlook, and the recruiting process.

ALSO SEE: PalmettoPreps.com's 2018 preseason ALL STATE football team!

Discuss Palmetto State athletics on our forums. Want to chat with other fans? Check out our dedicated sport by sport forums!

PalmettoPreps.com's prospect form

PARENT CENTRAL - our hub for parents of SC student-athletes