 SC high school football: Clay Pender forging his own path
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-24 06:30:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Unique path for Barnwell's Clay Pender

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps
Publisher

Barnwell's Clay Pender saw his older brother, Craig Pender, finish a successful high school career at quarterback prior to signing with Erskine in the 2020 class.

His grandfather led Barnwell to its first state championship in the 1950s. There's a bit of a family pull to get under center, but the younger Pender is looking at forging his own path.

"Everybody in my family wants me to play quarterback, but I'm not feeling it," Pender laughed.

Clay Pender Barnwell
Barnwell's Clay Pender - out of the 2023 class - may forge his own path for the next level
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}