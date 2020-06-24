Barnwell's Clay Pender saw his older brother, Craig Pender, finish a successful high school career at quarterback prior to signing with Erskine in the 2020 class.

His grandfather led Barnwell to its first state championship in the 1950s. There's a bit of a family pull to get under center, but the younger Pender is looking at forging his own path.



"Everybody in my family wants me to play quarterback, but I'm not feeling it," Pender laughed.

