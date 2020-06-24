Unique path for Barnwell's Clay Pender
Barnwell's Clay Pender saw his older brother, Craig Pender, finish a successful high school career at quarterback prior to signing with Erskine in the 2020 class.
His grandfather led Barnwell to its first state championship in the 1950s. There's a bit of a family pull to get under center, but the younger Pender is looking at forging his own path.
"Everybody in my family wants me to play quarterback, but I'm not feeling it," Pender laughed.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news