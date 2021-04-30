Oceanside Collegiate's Monroe Freeling and Dutch Fork's Devin Hyatt were issued their updated rankings on Friday, both coming after standout performances this spring at the Rivals Camp Series.

Two of the Palmetto State's top 2023 prospects earned 4-star honors from Rivals.com on Friday.

Here's what Rivals.com's Adam Friedman said about each:

“Freeling is a huge tackle prospect with good technique and some serious toughness. He has a lot of room left to fill out his nearly 6-foot-7 frame, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t strong. Freeling is plenty strong right now and it shows on film."

“After seeing Hyatt’s performance at the Atlanta Rivals Campover the weekend, he is a no-brainer four-star prospect. He has great speed and explosiveness in the open field and quarterbacks will love his catch radius. Hyatt, the younger brother of Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, proved to be a skilled route runner and can create a lot of separation