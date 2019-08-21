PALMETTOPREPS: How has the preseason gone for White Knoll so far?



HOWELL: It's going well right now. We've been able to, knock on wood, avoid the injury bug. Had two productive scrimmages against AC Flora and Lugoff. Some good and some bad obviously, but figuring out who should be playing well and how much. Had a couple surprise, so we're excited.

PALMETTOPREPS: Aveon Smith, your quarterback, made his college commitment (Miami of Ohio), just in terms of his progression, how has he continued to grow?



HOWELL: He's just a great human being. It carries over into football because he's super coachable, a great athlete. He's worked his tail off. His body has changed and developed into a big-time body. He's pushing 200 pounds and is the fastest or right at the fastest player on our team. He's developed so much as a passer. There have been a couple times in scrimmages he's been able to change protections, which is hard to ask high school kids to do. He's progressed to where he can do that. It's fun to watch. Watching him run around in scrimmages, I'm glad he plays for us.



PALMETTOPREPS: When we talked in the spring, you had some youngsters coming up. Any guys you care to mention?



HOWELL: We have two kids that are big-time football players who are seniors as well, who I think will make some noise this year. (OL) Nick Taiste has several offers at tackle. He's going to be playing more defense for us this year. I think you'll see him blow up with the summer he's had , lost some weight, moving a lot quicker. He's going to have a great year for us.

We have a player, Jajuan Johnson, we finally found his comfort zone. We've kind of moved him around for three years. He's an animal at outside linebacker. He just feels a lot more comfortable playing closer to the line of scrimmage. He can drop back into coverage, rush the passer, he's a great athlete. He's already had a great preseason and I know he's going to have a great year for us as well.

As far as young guys, Darius Derrick Jones needs to be on the radar. He's a receiver and corner for us in the class of 2021. Our slot receiver and corner as well, Kennedy Ramsey. We have a really talented sophomore class led by Jaquez Frederick. He's an outside linebacker who will play opposite Jajaun.



